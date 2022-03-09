LogicGate Advances Audit Solution, Creating Ultimate Visibility for Holistic GRC

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate® , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, upgrades its audit capabilities with bundled Applications and features. LogicGate's audit upgrade puts the right tools in the hands of internal auditors so they can save time, eliminate redundancy, and collaborate seamlessly across risk, compliance and internal audit functions for smarter decision-making. Internal auditing is an essential part of a holistic GRC program and, with these enhancements, Risk Cloud connects audit to other key areas of a risk management program.

"With our expanded audit capabilities, we want our customers to be able to tell the full audit story — not just part of it — as audit is critical to a holistic GRC program," said Jon Siegler, Chief Product Officer at LogicGate. "With these improvements, LogicGate customers have access to a one-stop-shop for all things audit. We've automated time consuming tasks and provided more in-depth reporting capabilities. These all equip our customers to better align audit with all risk-related initiatives, adding to the entire GRC story."

Internal auditors need to identify problems and correct lapses in compliance workflow and processes before they're discovered externally and ensure their company meets ever-changing compliance standards. To make that happen, they need agile, personalized functionality that keeps up with the speed of risk. Risk Cloud's powerful audit solution is built to be customized, with an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface so auditors can define granular permissions and roles for each Application, quickly format and pull robust reports, and enable cross-functional collaboration. Furthermore, Risk Cloud critically enables auditors and LogicGate customers to automate mundane tasks while maintaining a single source of truth for controls, assessments, risks, and mitigation.

Internal auditors rely on software to validate internal processes and meet increasingly complex industry governance standards. This is accomplished through LogicGate's Risk Cloud Applications and its Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), an ecosystem designed to inspire risk programs by providing LogicGate customers with a holistic look into the interconnected world of GRC. Customers can utilize the following Risk Cloud Applications for their audit processes:

Internal Audit Management Application

SOX Control Testing Application

CMMC Self-Assessment Application

Controls Management Application

SOC 2 Compliance Application

HITRUST Controls Management Application

NIST CSF Assessments Application

SCF Control Assessments Application

To learn more about how Risk Cloud can support internal audit as part of a holistic GRC program, visit LogicGate.com and download LogicGate's new ebook, How to Make Your Work Life Exponentially Easier With a Holistic GRC Program .

About LogicGate

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform and Risk Cloud Exchange (RCX), is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers have improved organizational efficiency, reduced costs and enabled revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner, Forrester and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2021.

