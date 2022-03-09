Section 32 Adds Talent to its Tech Investing Team with the Addition of Ainhoa Maiz

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Section 32, a venture capital fund investing at the frontiers of technology and healthcare, announced today the addition of Ainhoa Maiz as Senior Principal. Ainhoa brings nearly a decade of technology-focused investing and finance experience with notable companies including Microsoft and Intel. Ainhoa will be based at Section 32's location in Los Altos, CA.

Andy Harrison, Managing Partner for Section 32 commented, "We're delighted to add Ainhoa to our growing team of investing principals. Ainhoa's investing track record, combined with her analytical acumen and corporate strategy experience, will bring unique value to our current portfolio and future investments."

As a Senior Principal at Section 32, Ainhoa focuses on the firm's investment sourcing, diligence, and deal execution efforts across the technology sector. Prior to Section 32, Ainhoa served as a Senior Associate for M12, Microsoft's venture fund, where she led deal sourcing and execution, transaction structuring and negotiation, and ongoing portfolio company governance. Ainhoa served on numerous portfolio company boards and collaborated with founders and management teams on corporate and financial strategy, fundraising, and advised on market positioning and go-to-market strategy. Previously, Ainhoa worked as an MBA Associate at YL Ventures, a seed stage cybersecurity fund, and at the University of Chicago Innovation Fund. Prior to that, Ainhoa held several roles of increasing responsibility for Intel Corporation, where she oversaw valuation, reporting, and forecasting for nearly $1b of working capital.

Ainhoa received a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Emory University, and studied at the London School of Economics. She holds an MBA with a focus on entrepreneurship, finance and strategic management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Section 32

Section 32 is a venture capital fund investing at the frontiers of technology and healthcare. Founded by Bill Maris, the team has vast experience building iconic companies. The firm's goal is to improve the human condition by accelerating the discovery, development and distribution of important technologies and life-saving medicines. Section 32 invests across the entirety of technology and life sciences. This includes software, cybersecurity, advanced communications and computation, space, climate change related technologies, machine learning, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, therapeutics, advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, genomics and more. For more information, please visit Section32.com

