Eleven Brazilian Companies Attending This Year's Seafood Expo North America to Showcase the Country's Finest Aquaculture Offerings Apex-Brasil's support of Brazilian seafood organizations comes as country makes a goal to capture greater share of global seafood market, increase exports of its unique fish, lobster, shrimp

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, along with the Brazilian Association of the Fishing Industry (ABIPESCA) and the Brazilian Fish Farming Association (PeixeBR), will help bring 11 Brazilian companies to exhibit their seafood products at Seafood Expo North America, taking place early next week in Boston. As North America's largest seafood exposition, the Expo brings together thousands of buyers, suppliers, and aquaculture professionals from around the world who will meet, network, and explore the newest seafood offerings on the market during the three-day event.

The United States is historically the largest destination in the world for Brazilian seafood, with export sales to the country growing approximately 17.2% in value per year since 2016, according to Apex-Brasil. Alberto Carlos Bicca, Agribusiness Coordinator at Apex-Brasil, commented on Brazil's vision for increasing its role in the global seafood market: "We predict a continued upward trajectory for exports of Brazilian seafood to the United States, especially as events like the Seafood Expo allow us to gain more visibility and recognition and explore options for market expansion abroad. In the long-term, we expect – through continued internationalization and exposure of Brazilian companies to opportunities like the Seafood Expo – it is possible for Brazil to reach a target of $1.5 billion annual seafood exports to North America."

The 11 companies attending this year's event will showcase some of the U.S. market's most desired Brazilian seafood exports, including lobster, with $72.6 million USD worth of the product imported by the United States in 2021, miscellaneous fish – such as tuna, snapper, sardines, tilapia, and other marine fishes – with $44.7 million USD imported by the country last year, and frozen snapper, of which $36.3 million USD was imported by the United States in 2021. Brazilian tilapia, specifically, is growing in popularity in the U.S. market, with 64% of total Brazilian exports of the fish bound for North American shores.

Located at booth #1745 on the trade show floor of Seafood Expo North America, a full list of participating Brazilian exhibitors include:

As part of its work to foster and develop Brazilian exports, Apex-Brasil views the seafood industry as a key priority sector within the larger food and beverage industry. To learn more about Apex-Brasil's other trade sector projects, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

About Apex-Brasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad, and to attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. Apex-Brasil organizes several initiatives aiming to promote Brazilian exports abroad. The Agency's efforts comprise trade and prospective missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade fairs, arrangement of technical visits of buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, and other select activities designed to strengthen the country's branding abroad. Apex-Brasil also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in Brazil. Apex-Brasil is an agency linked to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry (Itamaraty).

