Hidden Valley Creates First-Ever Man-Made Diamond Made of Ranch, Giving Super Fans a Stunning 2 Carat Symbol of True Ranch Love

OAKLAND, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley® Ranch is debuting a first-of-its-kind diamond made of Hidden Valley Ranch, a beautiful and timeless way for ranch lovers to show their love for each other and ranch. Beginning today – National Ranch Day – fans can bid to purchase The Ranch Diamond from Hidden Valley with all proceeds benefiting charity.

Hidden Valley creates first-ever man-made diamond made of ranch, available for bidding at TheRanchDiamond.com starting on 3/10 with all proceeds benefiting Feeding America. (PRNewswire)

Destined to become a conversation piece, the 2 carat round brilliant cut diamond was expertly created by a professional diamond maker in a lab by heating Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning to 2,500 degrees, and then crushing the output beneath 400 tons of pressure, taking five months total to create. After being polished to perfection, the eye-catching diamond was then set in a 14K white gold band with "HVR LVR" engraved on the inside.

"Last year, when one of our custom Valentine's Day bottles was used in a marriage proposal, we were inspired," said Deb Crandall, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "We saw a love of ranch become part of one of life's most beautiful moments. It made us wonder, how can we make this act of love even more memorable?"

With proposals and weddings at an all-time high, there's no better time to debut The Ranch Diamond from Hidden Valley. At 2 carats, it brings sparkle to everyday activities – including dipping pizza, wings or French fries in ranch.

Today through March 17, people can bid on the diamond at TheRanchDiamond.com, and the winning bidder will receive the Ranch Diamond from Hidden Valley in time for National Proposal Day on March 20. Bidding will start at just $310, in honor of National Ranch Day on March 10, but a diamond made of ranch is truly priceless. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, and every dollar raised will help provide at least 10 meals.

To learn more about Hidden Valley® Ranch, visit www.hiddenvalley.com and follow the brand on Twitter.

