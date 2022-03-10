PELOTON EXPANDS LEAD TEAM WITH HIRE OF ANDREW RENDICH AS CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER AND PROMOTION OF SHARI EATON TO CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

NEW YORK , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) today announced that Andrew Rendich will be joining the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective March 16, and Shari Eaton, currently Senior Vice President (SVP), Global Head of People, has been promoted to Chief People Officer.

Rendich – who brings 30 years of experience in supply chain, operations, customer service, and technology – will take on the senior leadership role with expanded responsibilities that include overseeing Peloton's Supply Chain, Distribution, Member Support, and Information Technology teams.

He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Grove Collaborative, a major player in the green personal and home care market, managing the company's Operations, Customer Service and Operations Technology. While at Peloton, Rendich will also stay on at Grove in an advisory capacity. Prior to Grove, he has held several executive and officer roles with Eat Just, Good Eggs and Walmart, as well as board and advisory roles in many companies. He also spent more than 12 years at Netflix in a variety of executive positions, including Chief Service and Operations Officer.

"Andy deeply understands how to run and execute a subscription model business," said Peloton CEO and President Barry McCarthy. "He has always put the customer first while delivering an excellent experience, a superpower that is central to Peloton's Members-first mentality."

Additionally, Shari Eaton – who has been with Peloton for almost three years – has been promoted to Chief People Officer, effective immediately. She will report directly to McCarthy. In this role, she will oversee global end-to-end Peloton People operations, including Talent Acquisition, People Experience and Development, Total Rewards & Benefits, People Business Partnerships, People Operations, and Safety & Security. Under her leadership Peloton has been voted one of the "25 Best Places to work in NYC" by employees on Comparably.

"Shari is an invaluable and respected leader at Peloton. This role will report to me directly because attracting, retaining, and developing talent is foundational to our success," said McCarthy.

