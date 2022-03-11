CMO COUNCIL BOOSTS BRANDS BOYCOTTING RUSSIA DURING INVASION OF UKRAINE

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented show of force, hundreds of global brands are taking a united stand against Russia's ruthless and bloody invasion of Ukraine. In solidarity, the CMO Council, whose membership includes some 16,000 global marketing leaders in 10,000 companies, is tracking this massive global brand protest.

Brands Taking a Stand (PRNewswire)

"We've never felt more connected to our community of brand marketers who have been quick to make their positions known and put action behind their words," said Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council. "That's why we've created our list of "Brands Bucking Russia" that will be updated daily, as long as this crisis continues."

View the list of "Brands Taking a Stand" here: https://cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/infographics/list-of-brands-taking-a-stand-unified-support-for-ukraine

The list will be continually updated as new organizations take action. If your company is withdrawing from Russia, add your brand to the list by contacting Tom Kanishege (tkanishege@cmocouncil.org).

The CMO Council has also posted an editorial written by Neale-May in support of the rapid response of global brands taking a stand against Russia as well as the possible ramifications for brands that choose not to take action. Those interested can read the post here: https://cmocouncil.org/expert-views/cmo-blog/brands-bucking-russia

