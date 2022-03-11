Day One CBD Joins Forces With LA Distributing Company Inc.

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day One CBD sparkling water is pleased to announce that is has united with LA Distributing Company to manage and expand distribution of Day One across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Santa Barbara.

Day One x LA Distributing Company (PRNewswire)

"Day One is not a new face to the CBD category. The brand resurrected at the opportune time with the passing of AB45 in 2021; we anticipate mass adoption from all channels of trade in 2022," says Richard Media, Founder & CEO, of LA Distributing Company Inc. "The branding is simple and straightforward as they are a premium enhanced sparking water. The dosage is perfect with the most competitive pricing economics in the market. This is a recipe for category disruption, and we expect them to quickly dominate in our footprint. We are excited to have them part of our portfolio and look forward to seeing them become a national brand."

"It's exciting to align Day One with LA Distributing Company, a leading beverage distributor in the LA market," says Chris Clifford, Founder & CEO, Day One Beverages. "It's no secret that Southern California and Los Angeles County in particular has a great concentration of consumers seeking healthier-for-you beverage alternatives and we couldn't be more excited to be introducing Day One in this key market alongside the best in the business."

The partnership with LA Distributing Company further accentuates Day One's commitment to the California market. The distribution announcement comes on the heels of Day One being recently named the exclusive and "Official CBD Partner of USA Pickleball" for a three-year term. First invented in 1965, the sport of Pickleball has experienced exponential growth over the last several years and is widely recognized as America's fastest growing sport, with a significant number of players and leagues throughout Los Angeles.

Last month, 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQB: TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announced that it entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of all of the authorized and issued shares of Day One Beverages, Inc., capitalizing on economies of scale, best of class operations and distribution.

Day One is currently shipping to all 50 states from www.drinkdayone.com. Day One Lemon, Lime, and Grapefruit round out the brand's current offerings, with additional offerings planned for later in the year.

About Day One

Day One offers clarity in a can, designed to get consumers ready for whatever they want to accomplish next. Each 12oz can includes 20mg of CBD, zero calories, 0% sugar and 100% natural fruit juice, to deliver a balanced and refreshing sparkling citrus drink for any occasion. Day One Lemon, Lime, and Grapefruit round out the brand's first flavors, with additional offerings planned for later in 2022. CBD is non-intoxicating and is legal throughout the United States. CBD is a hemp-based extract adaptogen with several potential health benefits, including increased energy levels, pain relief, improved focus, and anxiety relief. Day One tests its' products rigorously and test results are transparently displayed at DrinkDayOne.com/Pages/Test-Results. Try Day One's lemon, lime, or grapefruit CBD sparking waters-- clarity, calm, and ideal hydration for your next drink. Day One is available with an SRP of $2.99 per 12oz can in select retailers. Day One also offers 12-packs at $35.99 through its' direct-to-consumer website DrinkDayOne.com For additional information and to purchase, please visit DrinkDayOne.com and be sure to follow Day One on Instagram @DrinkDayOne.

About LA Distributing

Founded in 2012, LA Distributing has quickly become the go-to DSD for many powerhouse new age beverage and snack brands in Greater Los Angeles.

CONTACT: Christie Corso, christie@pushtheenvelopepr.com

