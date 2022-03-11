DENNY'S OFFERS FREE DELIVERY FOR UPCOMING WEEK OF MARCH MADNESS

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure the win during March Madness with Denny's. From Thursday, March 17 – Sunday, March 20, guests can get free delivery when ordering through Denny's new iOS and Android apps or www.dennys.com. Without having to take their eyes off the ball during this year's Big Dance, guests can receive their favorite breakfast, lunch, dinner or late-night meals whenever they want all from the comfort of their couch.

Denny's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Denny's) (PRNewswire)

For breakfast you might want to try Denny's iconic Grand Slam, or if sweet and savory is more of your jam, you can try one of the brand's new Limited Time Offer (LTO) meals from the Denny's Social Stars Influenced Menu. So, step up, defend your taste buds and:

Enjoy the nostalgic comfort of eating cookie dough and chocolate with the Get That Cookie Dough Pancakes. This indulgent flavor duo is the centerpiece of Denny's iconic, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and is topped with cream cheese icing. This meal is served with eggs prepared your way, hash browns and a choice of bacon or sausage.

Turn up the heat with Denny's new Jala-Bac Burger, a delicious 100% hand-pressed beef burger with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun that's topped with a blistered jalapeno and served with wavy cut fries.

Level up your flavor experience with the Clearly Very Fruity Pancakes with clear blueberry-flavored sauce drizzled on Denny's delicious fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes that are topped with fresh strawberries and sweet bananas. This meal comes with eggs prepared your way, hash browns and your choice of bacon or sausage.

These delicious flavor combos are only available at Denny's and are the perfect picks for your dining bracket this season.

