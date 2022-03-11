Tracy Johnson and Tom Lister join Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory board

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2022, the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees elected two new members to the private, not-for-profit institution's governing body: Tracy L. Johnson, Ph.D., dean, Division of Life Sciences at UCLA; and Tom Lister, senior partner at the international private equity firm Permira.

The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Board of Trustees elected two new members on March 10, 2022. Tracy L. Johnson, Ph.D., left, is the dean of the Division of Life Sciences at UCLA. Tom Lister, right, is a senior partner at the international private equity firm Permira. Image: collage, CSHL; Tom Lister courtesy Tom Lister; ﻿Tracy Johnson ©Reed Hutchinson/UCLA (PRNewswire)

"CSHL will benefit from Tracy Johnson's leadership in the field of biochemistry and 25 years of hands-on experience with the world-renowned CSHL Meetings & Courses Program," said CSHL Chair Dr. Marilyn Simons."Tom Lister will share valuable experience from the finance sector and insights from his service as a trustee in the healthcare sector."

Johnson is Professor of Molecular, Cell and Developmental Biology,Cecilia and Keith Terasaki Presidential Endowed Chair, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor, and dean of the Division of Life Sciences at UCLA.She is the vice president of the Genetics Society of America and the 2022 recipient of the Ruth Kirschstein Diversity in Science Award.

CSHL has been an important part of Johnson's service to the scientific community. She participated in the CSHL Yeast Genetics course before starting her first faculty position. In 2021, she co-organized the CSHL RNA Processing meeting and will co-organize the meeting again in 2023.

Lister is a senior partner and was the co-managing partner of Permira, based in London and New York from 2008 to 2020.He served as head of the firm's North American business from 2005 to 2008. Lister has worked on a number of transactions including Aearo Technologies, Duff & Phelps, Freescale Semiconductor,Genesys,Intelsat,Jet Aviation,and NDS.He has oversight of the firm's direct lending/credit business, Permira Debt Managers.

Prior to joining Permira in 2005,Lister was a partner at Forstmann Little & Co., a private equity firm. He has an M.B.A. from Harvard University and degrees in chemistry and political science from Duke University.He has served as the co-chair of the board of the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) since 2017 and was vice chair and chair of the HSS Audit Committee from 2011–2013.

CSHL is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS.The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are: Chair, Marilyn H. Simons, Ph.D.; Vice Chair, Charles I. Cogut; Vice Chair, Robert D. Lindsay; Vice Chair, Paul J. Taubman; Treasurer, Elizabeth McCaul; Secretary, Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D.; President and CEO, Bruce Stillman, Ph.D.; and Chief Operating Officer, John P. Tuke.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu .

