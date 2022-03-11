Unstoppable Domains Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Web3 digital identity platform Unstoppable Domains has been recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 by Forbes. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 8th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.



America's Best Startup Employers were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: extensive research was conducted on 'Average Length of Employment' and 'Online Employer Reviews'.

Employer Reputation: company specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs and social networks.

Company Growth: comprehensive evaluations of 'Website Traffic', 'Headcount Growth Rates', and 'Industry-Referenced Job Openings'.

To be considered for the ranking, employers need to have a headquarters in the US, and be founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 8 million data points.

Based on the results of the study, Unstoppable Domains is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2022.

Since day one, Unstoppable Domains' mission has been to return power to the people; their right to control their own data and govern their digital identity. The company is a fully-remote, global team, growing from 30 team members at the start of 2021, to 140 employees today.

"We're thrilled to be honored by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers," said Jillian Becerra , Director of People at Unstoppable Domains. "We are an unstoppable team made up of pragmatic revolutionaries who are driven to create a more equitable, inclusive, and decentralized world by giving people control over their digital identities and their data. Our team members across 18 different countries have helped us create a culture where creativity can flourish, where people aren't afraid of being beginners, and where people are valued based on their contributions. Our team has grown by more than 350% over the last 12 months and we're just getting started."

Together with partners and supporters, Unstoppable Domains has worked to catalyze the Web3 movement — accounting for 2.2MM registered NFT domains, supporting over 275 crypto coins/tokens, and integrating with over 145 dApps.

About Unstoppable Domains:

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a domain name that is minted as an NFT on the blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation.

