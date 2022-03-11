Valspar's Be Bright Initiative Returns at an Inspiring Location and with a Local Mural Artist

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valspar's Be Bright campaign embodies embracing the joy, inspiration and brightness that surrounds our communities. Tampa General Hospital will receive an inspirational mural designed to lift the spirits of all who enter the building, and it will be unveiled on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET at the hospital's main entrance. To uplift communities after the pandemic began in 2020, Valspar created its Be Bright initiative, which aims to inject hope and brightness into selected communities.

Custom mural by local artist JP Parra as part of Valspar's Be Bright initiative at Tampa General Hospital.

After a successful inaugural year, Be Bright returns to the Valspar Championship with a new muralist and a very deserving recipient. Tampa General Hospital was chosen to receive this year's custom-designed mural because of its close relationship with and support of the PGA TOUR'S Valspar Championship, which takes place at the famed Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor outside of Tampa, Fla.

"It is a true honor to partner with Valspar on this beautiful, dynamic mural that will represent the Tampa General team's resiliency and commitment to the health of the greater Tampa Bay region," said John Couris, Tampa General's president and CEO. "With this colorful mural, our team members, health care providers, patients and families will have something bright and uplifting to look at as they enter our hospital."

Local artist, JP Parra, was selected by Valspar for this mural because of his love for color and unique blending of human imagery as he basically embodies the brightness of this initiative. He started his business in 2006 alongside his partner, Vanessa. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a specialization in drawing and painting from the University of South Florida, Tampa.

"At the heart of it, Valspar's Be Bright campaign is about realizing what the spirit of togetherness can do for people and their communities during tough times," said Valspar Brand Manager, Sara Hackney. "The Tampa Bay area, and specifically Tampa General Hospital, is so deserving of this mural, and we cannot wait to see the brightness and inspiration it brings to the people here."

Valspar has announced that the winner of the 2022 Valspar Championship will choose the next inspirational mural location. A local artist from that community will then be selected to paint the piece.

Valspar has been the title sponsor of the Valspar Championship and Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR since 2014. This year's event will be held from March 14-20 at Innisbrook Golf Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., with tournament play beginning on Thursday, March 17. For more information on Valspar and the Valspar Championship, please visit ValsparChampionship.com.

Valspar Championship logo

