American Land Title Association Wins PRNews Nonprofit Award

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced it has won Honorable Mention in the Corporate/Nonprofit Partnership category of the 2021 PRNews Nonprofit Awards.

The Foundation won the award for working with corporate partners to raise more than $800,000 in the organization's first year of operation. Created shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Foundation has awarded $423,000 in grants to local charities across the United States, including $10,000 emergency grants to World Central Kitchen, which currently is serving fresh meals to Ukrainian refugees; the Community Foundation of Boulder (Colo.) County for the Boulder County Wildfire Fund; and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

"As a PRNews Nonprofit Awards winner, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is proud to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as we work to build and strengthen our local communities," said ALTA CEO and Foundation Board Member Diane Tomb. "I am so appreciative of the hard work and dedication the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Board and ALTA staff who are doing their own good deeds, volunteering their time and resources to assist the Foundation."

"It is only with the help of ALTA members and corporate donors that the Foundation's work provides meaning and serves a purpose," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. "Thank you to all who have made donations and helped the Foundation grow."

The PRNews Nonprofit Awards program is dedicated to honoring the most talented communicators and teams in the nonprofit sector. The awards spotlight the people, organizations and brands challenging assumptions, pushing boundaries and embracing the seemingly impossible to crease winning campaigns. Winning the Corporate/Nonprofit Partnership category was The Trevor Project's Partnership with PwC Charitable Foundation Inc. Other Honorable Mentions went to the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; JPA Health; and UNICEF USA/Expedia Group.

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

Contact: Megan Hernandez

Direct Office Line: 202-261-0315

Email: mhernandez@alta.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Land Title Association