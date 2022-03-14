ARS®/Rescue Rooter® Donates More Than 1.2 Million Dollars to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS/Rescue Rooter, a privately-held Memphis based company and the nation's largest provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services, presented a $1.2 million check to ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, following a year-long fundraising initiative across its 70 branches

From Left to Right: ARS/Rescue Rooter Executives, Jim McMahon, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; Scott Boose, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Snow, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer and Steele Ford, Senior Vice President Relational Strategic Partnerships, ALSAC (PRNewswire)

Donations like these support St. Jude doctors and scientists as they pioneer cures for cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases. Through branch donations, sales events, employee giving, direct mail campaigns, and event sponsorships, generous ARS customers and employees have raised more than $5.4 million for St. Jude since the partnership began in 2018. Partnerships like this help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"On behalf of our more than 6,000 employees, we are proud to celebrate our 2021 fundraising efforts by donating more than 1.2 million dollars to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children®," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "The ARS Network is grateful to celebrate our five-year partnership with St. Jude as they continue to honor founder Danny Thomas's vision to build a world-class research institution devoted to improving healthcare for children worldwide."

"Because of our dedicated supporters and partners like ARS/Rescue Rooter, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continues to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are so very grateful for this generous donation from ARS/Rescue Rooter. Their generosity helps fund the ongoing $11.5 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan that includes tripling its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter)

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,000 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including 4 Eco Services, Air Experts, A.J. Perri Aksarben ARS, Allgood, Andy's Statewide, ARS, Aspen Air Conditioning, Atlas Trillo, Beutler, Blue Apple Electric, Blue Dot Services, Blue Flame, Bob Hamilton, Brothers, Columbus Worthington Air, Comfort Heating & Air, Conway Services, DM Select Services, Efficient Attic Systems (EAS), Elite Air, Florida Home Air Conditioning, Greenstar Home Services, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning, McCarthy Services, My Electric Works, Rapid Repair Experts, Rescue Rooter, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk, RighTime Home Services, Roger the Plumber, RS Andrews, The Irish Plumber, The Rooter Works, Total Comfort, Unique Services, Will Fix It, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work fully guaranteed. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right." For more information, visit www.ars.com .

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

