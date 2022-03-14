Dr. Nalini Rajamannan's publishes her new book: The Final FDA Revelations, a Victory for U.S. Citizens available on Barnes and Nobel March 14, 2022

Dr. Nalini Rajamannan's publishes her new book: The Final FDA Revelations, a Victory for U.S. Citizens available on Barnes and Nobel March 14, 2022

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nalini Rajamannan — a specialist for patients with valvular heart disease at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology, Sheboygan, WI — confirms today that patients finally will get answers about their medical heart valve devices, as the Food and Drug Administration confirms to the Chicago Sun Times on January 3, 2022, that Physicians are responsible for the public reporting, after the FDA office in Minneapolis MN reviews patients affidavits on December 19, 2018.

The Myxo Files LV:The Final FDA Revelations A Victory for US Citizens (PRNewswire)

The Final FDA Revelations: A Victory for US Citizens

The Final FDA Revelations published today, in response to the patients' pleas to the FDA and to the newly appointed first woman President, is now available for $5.15 on Barnes and Noble platform will help patients and physicians understand the long term follow-up required by the Food and Drug Administration, and covered by the Chicago Tribune, The Heart.org, CBS, MN, NBC, WI. Also covered in letters sent and received by Honorable Senator Charles Grassley(IA) from 2008-2014, while he was the Ranking member of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committees.

Dr. Nalini Rajamannan is a heart valve expert in the field of cardiovascular medicine. She earned her undergraduate science pre-professional degree from the University of Notre Dame, her Medical Doctorate from Mayo Medical School and her post-graduate training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic and Research Fellowship on the NIH training Grant. She also worked at the Mayo Clinic as a staff consultant in Internal Medicine and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University and the Lakeside and Westside VA. Currently, she practices consultative valvular medicine and Osteocardiology at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Cardiology and Valvular Institute, WI.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dr. Nalini Rajamannan