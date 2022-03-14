Infection Control Company Combats the Spread of Viruses with New Clean Wipe Pro™ Washable Keyboard Seal Shield LLC introduces a new waterproof, hygienic keyboard at HIMSS22 healthcare symposium in Orlando, FL (booth #5573).

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Shield LLC today announced the Clean Wipe Pro™ Waterproof Keyboard (patent pending). Developed for the healthcare market, the Clean Wipe Pro™ is the world's first waterproof (IP-68) keyboard constructed with ergonomic flexibility. The Seal Shield Clean Wipe Pro™ is a low profile, compact footprint, ergonomically adjustable keyboard with short travel, chiclet-style keys. The Seal Shield Clean Wipe Pro™ keyboard is one hundred percent waterproof, fully submersible, washable and bleach safe. The new Clean Wipe Pro™ supports USB 3.0 with Seal Shield's exclusive MagSeal™ magnetic USB connector, allowing for quick-connect cleaning protocols. Additionally, SealLok™ technology allows keys to be locked for thorough cleaning without disconnecting or powering down. The keyboard also includes an optional, form-fitted, transparent silicone cover which allows quick and convenient disinfection with a single wipe.

According to The University of North Carolina epidemiologist, Dr. William Rutala, "There is increasing evidence to support the contribution of the environment to disease transmission, and that we pick up pathogens at the same level by touching the environment as we do by touching the patient. But, regular cleaning with healthcare grade disinfectants can help prevent the spread of germs, viruses, and bacteria, which are known to harbor on frequently touched surfaces."

"Our healthcare customers are demanding hygienic keyboard solutions to help prevent the spread of dangerous pathogens," states Seal Shield CEO, Brad Whitchurch. "We developed the Seal Shield Clean Wipe Pro™ in response to demand for a keyboard which had natural style tactics, but could be quickly, easily and effectively cleaned in an emergency room, operating room, surgery center or dental clinic."

The Seal Shield Clean Wipe Pro™ keyboard will be featured this week in Seal Shield's booth #5573 at HIMSS22 healthcare symposium at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Seal Shield, LLC is a world leader in innovative technologies. Seal Shield designs, develops, and manufactures advanced solutions, including waterproof keyboards and mice, multilayer screen protectors, and UV-C technology for healthcare and all other industries.

For more information, contact Scott Filion, Seal Shield CCO: (603) 781-7521 scott@sealshield.com

