Ontario International Airport continued march toward full recovery in February as passenger count neared pre-pandemic level

Air cargo tonnage grew by nearly 20% versus 2019
ONTARIO, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed almost 358,000 air passengers in February, more than twice as many as the same month last year and 98.5% of the total in February 2019 as the airport edged closer to full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Domestic travelers totaled nearly 347,000 in February, which was 131% higher than last year and 1% more than February 2019.
The number of international passengers was almost 11,000 last month, five times more than February last year, but nearly half as many as the same month in 2019.
Over the first two months of the year, ONT's passenger volume totaled more than 697,000, an increase of nearly 130% compared with last year and 92% of the total number of travelers during January and February of 2019.
"Ontario International continues to set the pace for pandemic recovery among medium and large hub airports in California," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. "While rising fuel costs and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine pose some uncertainty for air travel, we are confident that our aviation gateway will be a leader among airports nationwide when passengers return to more usual travel patterns."
Passenger
Totals
Feb.
2022
Feb.
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Domestic
346,998
150,272
130.91%
670,249
295,657
126.7%
International
10,882
2,021
438.45%
27,367
8,496
222.1%
Total
357,880
152,293
134.99%
697,616
304,153
129.4%
Passenger
Totals
Feb.
2022
Feb.
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Domestic
346,998
343,205
1.11%
670,249
712,482
-5.9%
International
10,882
20,221
-46.18%
27,367
47,150
-42.0%
Total
357,880
363,426
-1.53%
697,616
759,632
-8.2%
Wapner also pointed to February's strong growth in air cargo shipments in noting ONT's appeal to freight shippers. Last month, ONT received nearly 61,000 tons of freight and mail combined, which was 18% more than the total tonnage in February 2019.
Over January and February, ONT cargo shipments totaled more than 129,000 tons, 15.8% more than the same period in 2019.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Feb.
2022
Feb.
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Freight
56,481
62,806
-10.07%
120,536
133,353
-9.6%
4,376
3,246
34.82%
8,906
6,471
37.6%
Total
60,857
66,052
-7.86%
129,442
139,824
-7.4%
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Feb.
2022
Feb.
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Freight
56,481
49,159
14.89%
120,536
107,405
12.2%
4,376
2,127
105.78%
8,906
4,413
101.8%
Total
60,857
51,286
18.66%
129,442
111,818
15.8%
"Ontario International Airport delivers a first rate, hassle-free experience in our passenger terminals while providing spacious, modern facilities for our shipping partners and driving economic growth across the region," Wapner said.
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527
slambert@flyontario.com
