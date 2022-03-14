Pie Five Pizza Returns to Skokie with Fresh Craft Pizzas

Fast-casual pizza leader offers made-to-order, custom creations in less than 5 minutes

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Five Pizza , known for its made-from-scratch dough and freshly prepared ingredients, announced its return to Skokie, Illinois. Located at 4999 Old Orchard Court, the new Pie Five location is owned and operated by local franchisee, Marwan Murrar.

Pie Five Pizza Co. (PRNewswire)

"I could not pass up the opportunity to open another Pie Five restaurant in the Skokie area," said Murrar. "Pie Five is the perfect spot to grab a craft pizza with house-made dough and a variety of custom toppings made in just five minutes. This new location is for pizza-loving guests who want customizable pizza options without the hassle of a long wait."

More than just another fast-casual pizza concept, Pie Five exceeds the standards in fresh, high-quality craft pizzas with dough made in-house every morning in every store. The team uses house-shredded whole milk mozzarella and chops garden fresh veggies by hand in the kitchen. Pie Five also mixes up its own marinara sauce with fresh tomatoes and a special spice blend recipe.

The new Pie Five is located in the popular outdoor Westfield Old Orchard Center and will feature in-store and to-go delivery options with a simplified menu. The Skokie location's restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. This is the second location in the state and the 33rd store location systemwide.

"Our brand takes house-made to a whole new level and offers incredible value to the craft pizza scene," said RAVE Restaurant Group Chief Executive Officer, Brandon Solano. "This is Murrar's second Pie Five location in addition to Oakbrook Mall, and we are confident that he will continue to serve local guests with excellent service and delicious, personalized pizzas."

New menu items and special crusts currently available at Pie Five include:

Mike's Sticky Fingers: loaded with curl and crisp pepperoni and traditional pepperoni drizzled with chili-infused Mike's Hot Honey from the crust to the center of the pizza.

Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust: a crunchy crust stuffed with mozzarella and topped with grated parmesan.

Panzano Pan: a thick and crispy crust finished with a unique garlic buttery blend that includes Parmesan and Romano cheeses and Italian seasoning.

The Pie Five experience is fully customizable with more than 30 fresh toppings, five savory sauces including house-made marinara, and six crust choices to match every guest's preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options. For more information visit www.piefivepizza.com.

About Pie Five Pizza

Pie Five Pizza re-conceptualized the fast casual pizza category by accelerating the baking time of its craft pizzas without compromising quality. Pie Five offers individual handcrafted pizzas with house-made dough—made from scratch, in every store, every morning. The craft pizzas also feature house-shredded whole milk mozzarella, house-made marinara sauce and hand chopped garden-fresh vegetables made to order in less than five minutes. The innovative pizza and crust creations at Pie Five include Mike's Sticky Fingers, Panzano Pan, Parmesan Crust Stuffed Crust and Impossible™ Tuscan. Pie Five has been recognized as Fast Casual's Top "Movers & Shakers" for three consecutive years, "Best Franchise Deal" by QSR Magazine, Hot Concepts winner by Nation's Restaurant News and more. For more information, visit PieFivePizza.com and on Instagram @piefivepizza .

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. Opening in 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made crust, delicious pizza buffet and friendly service helped the brand become America's hometown pizza place. More than 60 years later, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, fresh ingredients and small-town vibe remain hallmarks today in its more than 160 restaurants in the U.S. and in 6 countries. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Ready in just five minutes, Pie Five's craft pizzas are made with house-made dough baked every morning and feature creative recipes and crust creations in more than 30 restaurants domestically. For more information, please visit www.raverg.com and stay connected on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza .

Contacts:

Madison DeChellis and Madeline Black for Pie Five

madison@thepowergroup.com, madeline@thepowergroup.com

330.606.4473, 650.862.2220

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pie Five Pizza