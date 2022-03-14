Qurate Retail Group Announces Digital Retail Veteran Terry Boyle as President & CEO of Zulily

WEST CHESTER, Pa, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qurate Retail, Inc. President and CEO David L. Rawlinson II announced the appointment of Terry Boyle as President & CEO of Zulily effective March 14, 2022. Boyle will report to and work in collaboration with Rawlinson to develop and implement a compelling strategy for Zulily to optimize short- and long-term business goals.

"Zulily was one of the original pioneers of digitally native discovery-driven commerce. The model drives excitement and engagement at scale for its 4.6 million customers," said Rawlinson. "Terry brings a blend of deep retail, brand and ecommerce experience, a track record of driving growth, and entrepreneurial instincts. I'm looking forward to his fresh perspective and leadership as the company looks to return to growth and refines its delivery of compelling, personalized digital experiences for Zulily's customers."

Boyle has had a dynamic career in leading and delivering digital growth strategies for retailers. He was the first executive hired at HauteLook in 2008 and joined the Nordstrom leadership team as part of its acquisition by Nordstrom in 2011. At Nordstrom, Boyle led the design and launch of Nordstromrack.com and served as President of Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook. In 2017, he additionally assumed the role of President, Trunk Club, a full-priced division of Nordstrom that focused on in-person and online personal styling services. Boyle led the strategic reorientation of that business and returned it to high growth. Most recently, he founded and created Behold, a venture-backed start-up focused on innovating online women's fashion by providing a completely personalized shopping experience driven by data science, personal styling, and outfit functionality.

Boyle began his career at Ernst & Young Consulting where he helped launch and manage the Customer Relationship Management global practice. He currently serves as an independent director for The Black Tux. Previously, he served on the boards of Sole Society, Trunk Club, and the advisory board of Windsor Stores. He is a graduate of Harvard College.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the expected benefits of executive leadership appointments. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters affecting Qurate Retail, Inc.'s businesses, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Qurate Retail, Inc., changes in law and government regulations, general market conditions (including as a result of COVID-19) and issues impacting the global supply chain and labor market.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Qurate Retail, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Qurate Retail, Inc. including its most recent Form 10-K, for additional information about Qurate Retail, Inc. and about the risks and uncertainties related to its businesses which may affect the statements made in this press release.

