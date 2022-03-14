ROLLINS, INC. RECEIVES SIXTH-CONSECUTIVE TOP WORKPLACES AWARD FROM THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

ATLANTA, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, has been awarded a 2022 Top Workplaces Award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rollins ranked 17th in the large business category, and this is the sixth consecutive year Rollins has received the illustrious award.

In Atlanta, Rollins has approximately 700 employees in the Rollins Support Center and the Orkin Customer Contact Center who were invited to participate in the survey in November 2021. Rollins' Atlanta-based employees support over 18 pest control companies under the Rollins brand, including Orkin Pest Control. Worldwide, Rollins has over 16,00 employees.

More than 68,000 employees in over 2,900 companies in Atlanta participated in the process. At the awards ceremony, the AJC recognized the top 175 companies. The AJC Top Workplace awards are solely based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. Energage conducts Top Workplaces programs for 50 major metro areas.

"Rollins is honored to be recognized as a 'Top Workplace' by The AJC for the sixth consecutive year," said Jerry Gahlhoff, President and COO of Rollins. "We are fortunate that some of the most talented professionals serve our company, and we strive to provide a workplace where our team members can grow professionally and have a positive impact on the community."

