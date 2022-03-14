RVUniverse Diversifies Print Magazine, Launches New Regional Editions

LINCOLN, Neb., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the company behind RVUniverse.com, announces the launch of two regional U.S. editions of RVUniverse magazine. The new editions accommodate a growing number of customers and a significant increase in RV for-sale listings. RVUniverse.com is an online marketplace serving buyers and sellers of new and used recreational vehicles worldwide. Likewise, RVUniverse magazine is printed and distributed widely, reaching buyers through key distribution points such as campgrounds, RV resorts, and truck stops.

RVUniverse magazine is now printed in two alternating editions: a Western U.S. edition and an Eastern U.S. edition, each of which prints every other week. “We’ve seen rapid growth in the market and an incredible influx of new customers and advertisers,” says Jason Kassmeier, RVUniverse sales manager. “With these new editions, RVUniverse magazine allows sellers to focus more directly on their intended markets.” (PRNewswire)

RVUniverse.com and the print publications feature listings for new and used RVs, including motorhomes (class A, B, B+, C, and Super C), truck campers, park models, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, pop-up trailers, and more. The first Western edition debuted on March 4th, and the initial Eastern edition on March 11th.

