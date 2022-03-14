SIMI Winery and Reese's Book Club Expand Their Partnership With New-to-Market Wine: the Editor's Collection Rosé Wine drinkers and lovers of literature can open their next story this spring

HEALDSBURG, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SIMI Winery, one of the pioneers of Sonoma County, shared the next chapter in its novel partnership with Reese's Book Club (RBC), the book club established by Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon, by introducing the Editor's Collection Rosé. This new-to-market rosé is the latest from the page-turning, wine-drinking partnership first announced in November 2021 with the Editor's Collection, a limited-edition box set of two SIMI wines. Together, these brands continue to spotlight diverse female narratives and deepen connections within the community by offering book club members, wine drinkers and lovers of literature more ways to engage with stories and each other.

The Editor's Collection Rosé is an elegant, pale pink, medium-bodied blend with light fruit flavors for a dry, Provence-style wine. This new offering was developed collaboratively over the last year and uses the best pinot noir grapes sourced from throughout California to create a premium wine that pairs beautifully with good conversation, books and many favorite book club snacks.

"As a partnership rooted in celebrating narratives that place women at the center, we could not be more excited to turn this next page together," said Mallika Monteiro, EVP, chief growth, strategy and digital officer, Constellation Brands, the parent company of SIMI Winery. "We believe the launch of the Editor's Collection Rosé really delivers on all key rosé trends: a celebrity collaboration, an American-origin product created by a world-class, female-led winemaking team and a fan-favorite Provence-style wine that over-indexes with female audiences."

The heroines of Reese's Book Club worked closely with SIMI's female-led winemaking team to develop the Editor's Collection Rosé, a wine that both brands hope will inspire book club members and wine drinkers to chart and share their own paths forward.

"Together, our teams collaborated on all aspects — from the liquid to the label design — to create an offering truly reflective of what our readers are looking for that also naturally pairs with a good book and great company," said Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine. "The Editor's Collection Rosé exemplifies the quality and thoughtful craftsmanship behind both of our brands and will be a focus [of] many chapters to come."

The Editor's Collection Rosé is available nationally, as well as on the SIMI website, retailing for $18.99 per bottle. A portion of profits will benefit the Readership, the Reese's Book Club collection of efforts to support literacy. Read along as the SIMI Winery and Reese's Book Club story unfolds, and learn about future offerings by following @SimiWinery on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and downloading the free Reese's Book Club app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About SIMI Wines:

For over 140 years, SIMI has been producing world-class wines and is one of the oldest continuously operating wineries in California history. Founded by brothers Giuseppe and Pietro Simi, who immigrated to California from Italy, SIMI has been making wine in the United States since 1876. Isabelle Simi, daughter of Giuseppe, took over management of the winery for over 70 years and today, her spirit of determination continues to drive the female led winemaking team. Simi produces quality wines sourced from the best of Sonoma County and crafts a range of remarkable offerings. SIMI's Sonoma County-designate wines include Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc and delivers true-to-fruit expressions of Sonoma every vintage. SIMI's Reserve tier offers distinct Chardonnays, Pinot Noirs, and Cabernet Sauvignons from noteworthy Sonoma sub-AVAs and single vineyard designates including the Russian River Valley and Alexander Valley. For more information, visit www.simiwinery.com.

About Constellation Brands:

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

About Hello Sunshine:

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine is a media company that puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms - from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series - all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club and the newly launched RBC App. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond.

