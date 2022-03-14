UMF Corporation Calls for Nominations for Third Annual National Guest Room Attendant Excellence Award

Award recognizes GRAs who ensure a safe guest and employee environment

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for the third annual 2021 Guest Room Attendant (GRA) Excellence Award, sponsored by UMF Corporation. The award recognizes the invaluable contributions of GRAs, who ensure a safe guest and employee environment in hotels and lodges across the country. During another trying year that included new variants and near-constant industry disruptions, GRAs bravely served as the first line of defense in cleaning and disinfecting guest rooms and common areas in hotels. Nominations are open through April 30, 2022.

"Hospitality, already hyper-focused on cleanliness, has transformed its business model during the pandemic, deploying infection prevention practices that are similar to those of an acute care hospital," said UMF CEO George Clarke. "In the midst of this, GRAs have had to pivot quickly, learning new methods for industry-recommended cleaning and disinfection protocols. We established the National GRA Excellence Award to acknowledge the hospitality housekeeping departments that have worked tirelessly to ensure guest safety, satisfaction, and loyalty."

According to the 2022 State of the Hotel Industry Report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) and Accenture, new travelers place a premium on safe and sanitary environments and sustainable products, among other qualities. At the same time, hotels have been dealing with a major workforce shortage. These factors intensified the pressure on housekeeping departments and GRAs, in particular. Due to the shortage and their own health concerns, many GRAs have worked excessive overtime hours to ensure that guest rooms and public spaces are cared for.

"Similar to many other industries, cleanliness and infection prevention expectations have skyrocketed in hospitality," said Clarke. "GRAs are responsible for maintaining high standards, and for safely and effectively processing guest environments. We are honored to celebrate them with our third annual GRA Excellence Award for 2021."

Hotel general managers and housekeeping managers are encouraged to nominate dedicated staff members for the award. The award recipient will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two, including airfare to a location of their choice within the 48 contiguous states. Nomination forms, available at https://bit.ly/3ffosf0, should be submitted by April 30, 2022.

