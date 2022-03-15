AbbVie and Scripps Research Announce Collaboration to Develop Antiviral Treatments for COVID-19

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Scripps Research, an independent, non-profit biomedical research and drug discovery institute, today announced a global collaboration to develop potential novel, direct-acting antiviral treatments for COVID-19.

"Constant change is something we've experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the emergence of many new variants and the evolving needs of treatment options to combat more contagious, aggressive and severe strains of the virus," said Tom Hudson, M.D., senior vice president, R&D, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "We are committed to bringing differentiated, next generation oral antiviral treatments to patients and ensuring broad access to address the diverse treatment needs around the world."

The initial SARS-CoV-2 research program at Calibr, the drug discovery and development division of Scripps Research, was supported by funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"We believe our SARS-CoV-2 research program has the potential to impact significantly the ongoing gaps in patient needs to move from pandemic to endemic COVID-19," said Peter Schultz, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Scripps Research. "We are excited to partner with AbbVie who brings both the scientific expertise and the manufacturing capabilities to accelerate the development of this program."

