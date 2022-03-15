Choose Your Own Adventure® Stands with Ukraine

WAITSFIELD, Vt., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, has announced it is donating 100% of their webstore book sales to two humanitarian groups aiding Ukrainians in the front lines of their invasion by Russia.

Beginning March 1, 2022, all proceeds from books purchased on www.CYOA.com (minus shipping) are being divided between Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen, and to Razom For Ukraine. World Central Kitchen is providing tens of thousands of meals to Ukrainian refugees daily at more than 30 mobile kitchens. Razom For Ukraine, founded during the Maidan Revolution of 2014, is providing critical medical supplies to the front lines of the conflict, and is also working to amplify the voices of Ukrainians defending their country.

"This is Putin's war of choice, and it is horrific," stated CYOA Publisher Shannon Gilligan. "We sincerely hope his next choices are wiser ones. Slava Ukraini."

About Chooseco

Chooseco is a purpose-built publisher who relaunched the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series of interactive gamebooks in 2006. Since the series relaunch, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies of bestselling, original, and all-new books, translated into 40 languages. Over 270 million books are in print worldwide.

