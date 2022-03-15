CORCORAN WELCOMES LATEST AFFILIATE IN CAYMAN ISLANDS

Firm formerly known as Prime Locations Cayman to now operate as Corcoran Cayman Islands

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its latest Caribbean affiliate with the launch of Corcoran Cayman Islands, owned and led by Paul Young. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks another milestone for the firm's global footprint.

A British territory made up of three diverse islands in the western Caribbean Sea, the Cayman Islands are known for stunning beach resorts, a variety of scuba activities, and world-class deep sea fishing excursions. The islands are also widely recognized as the birthplace of recreational diving in the Caribbean, and a top choice for diving holidays. Known also for its consistently incredible weather, the Cayman Islands are a perfect fit for Corcoran's continued expansion.

"Our presence in the Caribbean is extremely important as we continue to grow our global footprint, and this arrival into the Cayman Islands is no exception," said Liebman. "The importance that Paul and his team have placed on teamwork and a tight-knit working environment are invaluable, and perfectly in-line with our values at Corcoran. I'm pleased to welcome Corcoran Cayman Islands to our robust network and I'm confident that they will help us attract more U.S.-based buyers to the region."

The firm formerly known as Prime Locations Cayman was founded in 2016 by Young. Located in the heart of Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman, the team recently moved into a new office at The Grove, which also serves as a sales gallery. Born in Canada, Young started his sales-oriented career in the 1980s, and his journey has taken him through several start-ups and experiences with notable area developers. He is also the sole shareholder and a member of CIREBA (Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association) since 2002. The Corcoran Cayman Islands team prides themselves on their local connections and deep community roots, which will ensure they continue to create optimal client experiences with every transaction.

"We are a company that operates on three important principles: product knowledge, communication, and follow-through. These cornerstones ultimately translate into a very positive, trusting experience for our clients," said Young. "The Cayman luxury property market, as well as our high quality of life and infrastructure, position us as one of the premier destinations for Caribbean real estate. We look forward to introducing clients to the many compelling opportunities now available through the wider Corcoran network."

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

