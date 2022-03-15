Digital Transformation Initiatives Drove Campus Switch Sales to Record Levels in 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

Arista, Extreme, H3C, HPE Aruba, and Juniper Gained Revenue Share in 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Campus Switch market revenue reached a record level in the fourth quarter and the full year 2021. Digital transformation initiatives, combined with government stimulus, propelled most of the growth in 2021. Arista, Extreme, H3C, HPE Aruba, and Juniper were able to gain revenue share in 2021.

"What was remarkable is that the 2021 revenue growth was broad-based across all regions, all customer sizes; and all vertical segments, including those that have been hit hard by the pandemic, " said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "However, despite the robust sales performance in 2021, demand continues to outpace supply. Supply challenges continue to limit vendors' ability to fulfill orders, resulting in wide quarter-to-quarter variations in vendors' performance. These variations are causing share shifts in the market, which are not necessarily reflective of competitive displacements, but rather the timing of order fulfillment," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

Huawei regained the revenue leading position in China in 4Q 2021, after briefly ceding its place to H3C in the prior quarter.

2.5/5.0 Gbps ports were up 16 percent in 2021 but comprised only 1 percent of the total ports as the price premium over 1 Gbps is still hindering its mass adoption. We expect, however, that the 2.5/5.0 Gbps adoption will accelerate with the ramp of Wi-Fi 6 and the anticipated introduction of Wi-Fi 7 WLAN Access Points.

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ports up strong double-digits and comprised 30 percent of the total ports in 2021.

