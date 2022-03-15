Ensurise LLC Merges with the Operations of Hershberger Insurance Agency, Inc.

Ensurise LLC Merges with the Operations of Hershberger Insurance Agency, Inc.

GRANTSVILLE, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent insurance agency Ensurise LLC today announced its merger with the insurance brokerage operations of Hershberger Insurance Agency, Inc., effective March 1, 2022.

Hershberger Insurance Agency (PRNewswire)

Ensurise, LLC Merges with the Operations of Hershberger Insurance Agency, Inc.

Currently under the leadership of Frank J. Trotta II , the firm has been serving clients in the Garrett County and Deep Creek Lake regions of Maryland since 1939.

"After speaking to a number of potential partners, it became clear that Ensurise best understood our local focus and dedication to unparalleled customer service," said Frank J. Trotta II, President of Hershberger Insurance Agency. "We look forward to a long and successful future together."

Ensurise Managing Member Jonathan Nobil said, "We are thrilled to join forces with the Hershberger Insurance Agency team. In addition to their extensive knowledge and expertise, the firm has a long history and deep network of relationships in the Garrett County region. This partnership reflects the type of growth to which Ensurise is committed as we build a 'local and long-term' organization."

Hershberger Insurance Agency will continue to operate from its Grantsville, Maryland location.

About Hershberger Insurance Agency, LLC

Hershberger Insurance Agency is an independent, full-service insurance brokerage firm focused on protecting business owners and private residents by providing the most competitive rates on the best coverage available in Grantsville, Maryland and the Deep Creek Lake area. For more information, please visit www.hershbergerinsurance.com.

About Ensurise, LLC

Ensurise is an independent insurance brokerage organization that partners with high quality insurance agencies in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The company brings a differentiated approach to agency perpetuation and is committed to delivering superior risk management services to its clients. For more information, please visit www.ensurise.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Ensurise LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ensurise LLC