Ethisphere names Kellogg Co. to World's Most Ethical Companies ® list…again

This is the 14th time Kellogg has been recognized since the rankings began in 2007

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has included the company on its 2022 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Kellogg has been recognized 14 times since Ethisphere began the rankings in 2007. The company is one of only seven honorees in the Food, Beverage and Agriculture category. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Consumers support companies that operate with both transparency and integrity," said Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "At Kellogg, we work diligently to fulfill our purpose of creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are proud Ethisphere recognizes this and honored to earn the trust of consumers around the world."

"We're honored that Ethisphere has once again recognized our company's legacy of integrity and doing what's right," said Gary Pilnick, Vice Chairman. "Earning this important recognition eleven consecutive years demonstrates how we continuously seek to improve and make our program better year after year."

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Kellogg Company for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology and Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.­­

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

About the Ethisphere Institute

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

