FedLearn Announces Inaugural Board of Advisors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market online learning platform with content specialized and contextualized for the federal government and government contractor markets, announces the establishment of its board of advisors.

The FedLearn board will leverage its collective wisdom and expertise to provide strategic direction to guide this edtech startup's technology, learning content and market expansion roadmaps in support of continued innovation, relevancy and growth.

The board members are:

Brigadier General Bobby Kinney . Career U.S. Air Force Intelligence officer, former mission director of the U.S. Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and founder of R.I. Kinney Associates

Helen Remily . U.S. Army learning and development leader for 39+ years—most recently as chief of training development and integration, Army Military Intelligence Center

Johnny Sawyer . Army officer, Defense Intelligence Agency executive—most recently as DIA chief of staff—and chief executive officer of The Sawyer Group

Daniel Snyder . Award-winning marketing/communications professional with Intel Corporation with 30+ years of technology sector/Silicon Valley expertise

Dr. James C. Walker . CEO of Zoomi—FedLearn's strategic partner—and successful serial entrepreneur

"I am thrilled to welcome these five distinguished leaders to our board of advisors to guide strategic decisions to ensure FedLearn is continually innovative, takes advantage of emerging opportunities and meets the evolving needs of our customers' missions," said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and CEO. "We carefully cultivated the board to include thought leaders from the DoD, Intelligence Community and private sector to ensure diverse insights to help shape FedLearn's future."

About FedLearn

FedLearn is transforming learning for the federal government. We offer the first specialized and contextualized online learning platform directly supporting federal government mission areas. Our solution combines the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, collaborative learning experience available anytime and anywhere. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran owned small business. Learn more by visiting fedlearn.com.

