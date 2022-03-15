FLORIDA'S LARGEST SALON SUITE FACILITY TO OPEN IN LARGO, FL

LARGO, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples-based J. Lee Salon Suites (http://jleesalonsuites.com) announced it will open its 3rd salon facility in Largo, FL next month. The 10,000+ SQFT facility located at Tri-City Plaza on East Bay, Dr. is the largest of its kind in Florida. The facility will open its doors to 50+ beauty and wellness professionals looking to own their own businesses.

"Our goal is to help professionals go into business for themselves…" said founder & CEO, Jacey Lee. "Most stylists are worried about the cost and variability of owning their own salon. Our facility takes all the guess work out of it, so pros can focus on their craft." Lee spent 9 years owning and operating traditional hair salons before launching J. Lee Salon Suites in 2018.

Since then, J. Lee has grown its communities to full capacity with plans to open several more locations across the state of Florida. "Largo/Clearwater/St. Pete is a natural 'next stop' in our expansion…" said Orlando Villegas, Regional Director. "The area is growing rapidly with a rich talent pool of professionals who can benefit from our model…" Villegas stated that they are now accepting applications from beauty and wellness professionals in the area.

Small Business is Good Business

J. Lee's Naples and Bonita Springs locations are home to over 120 cosmetologists, estheticians, massage therapists, med-spas, and wellness boutiques. Their facilities uniquely offer:

A Client Lobby

Concierge Service

24/7 Keyless Access

Free Laundry Service

On-site Maintenance

Discounted Beauty Supplies

The "Client Connect" Program, which funnels new clientele into the community

"A lot of the headache is handled for you…" said Dr. Chelsey Scheiner, owner of Bliss Boutique Medical Spa in Naples. "… all you have to worry about is growing your business and doing what you love to do." Last year, both communities hosted over 20K appointments.

About J. Lee Salon Suites

J. Lee Salon Suites operates Florida's largest beauty and wellness salon suite facilities. Hairstylist, Jacey Lee, founded the company based on the idea that salon ownership should be attainable for all hair stylists. In 2018, she teamed up with husband, Justin Lee, to leverage emerging salon tech to redefine the salon suite experience.

