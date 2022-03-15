Former eBay Chief Architect and Fellow, Mark Palaima, Joins GATC Health as Strategic Advisor

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a biotech company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence and advanced multiomics, today announced that Mark Palaima has joined the company as Strategic Advisor. Mr. Palaima will apply his 35+ years of leadership in large-scale software and systems to support the company in strategic planning and partnerships.

GATC Health's patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology. (PRNewsfoto/GATC Health) (PRNewswire)

We are tapping into his expertise to drive down costs and ensure best-value relationships with all partners.

Mr. Palaima spent a decade building and scaling eBay's technology and systems. His career spans multi-discipline engineering positions encompassing database technologies, complex analysis & modeling, global eCommerce, large-scale system integrations, predictive intelligence, virtual retinal display technology, embedded sensor and microcontroller products, and industrial automation.

"During Mark's tenure as Chief Architect at eBay, he led their Kernel and Architecture teams through multiple generations of eBay technology, supporting eBay's meteoric growth, business expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions," noted Jayson Uffens, GATC Health's Chief Technical Officer. "We are tapping into his expertise in scaling compute and storage platforms, as well as data acquisition strategies, to drive down costs and ensure best-value relationships with all partners, licensees, and suppliers."

"When I was first introduced to GATC Health, I quickly understood just how valuable their platform could be in advancing the quality of healthcare," stated Mr. Palaima. "This is true artificial intelligence, which understands complex biological systems at a cellular level. I believe GATC Health is positioned to radically transform the fields of predictive diagnostics and the creation of therapeutics that are safer, more effective and focused on restoring homeostasis, not just symptom relief. I am extremely excited to work with this talented team and help introduce their AI platform to the world."

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

Disclaimer

The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This announcement contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GATC Health Corp