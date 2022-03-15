Fujitsu Launches 12Mbit ReRAM -- Largest Memory Density in ReRAM Family

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited announced on March 15 the launch of a 12Mbit ReRAM (Resistive Random Access Memory), MB85AS12MT. Evaluation samples are currently available.

https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fsm/en/products/reram/spi-12m-mb85as12mt.html

This new product is a non-volatile memory having a large memory density of 12Mbit in a very small package size of approximately 2mm x 3mm. It has an outstandingly low level of read current of 0.15mA on average during read operations. Therefore, battery consumption can be minimized by mounting the MB85AS12MT in battery-operated devices with frequent data-read operations.

With features of small package size and small read current, this product is ideal for use in wearable devices such as hearing aids and smart watches.

Fig.1: MB85AS12MT Packages (Top and Bottom)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202203148559/_prw_PI1fl_q04dZo1R.jpg

Fig.2: Examples of ReRAM Usage

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202203148559/_prw_PI4fl_04Y8S95e.jpg

The MB85AS12MT operates at a wide range of power supply voltage from 1.6V to 3.6V. The new ReRAM product's memory density is 1.5 times larger than the existing 8Mbit ReRAM while keeping the same package size, WL-CSP (Wafer Level Chip Size Package), with the same pin assignment. The product can store character data for approximately 90 pages of newspaper in a small package size.

The WL-CSP used for the MB85AS12MT can save approximately 80% of its mounted surface area compared with 8-pin SOP that is frequently used for memory devices with the Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI).

Fig.3: Mounting Area Comparison

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202203148559/_prw_PI3fl_35lI5L7E.jpg

Using the above features, the ReRAM product can solve the following issues arising from the use of flash memory or EEPROM in the development of wearable devices.

Fig.4: Customers' Issues and Solutions:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106685/202203148559/_prw_PI2fl_Vt1u8m8L.jpg

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution continues to develop various low-power memory products to meet customers' requirements.

About Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution focuses on high-quality and highly reliable non-volatile memory like Ferroelectric Random Access Memory (FRAM) and Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM). Headquartered in Yokohama,it was established as a subsidiary of Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited on March 31, 2020. Through its global sales and development network, with sites in Japan and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas, the company offers semiconductor memory solutions to the global marketplace.

For more information, please see: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/fsm/en/

SOURCE Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited