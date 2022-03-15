Hunt Military Communities Launches Third Annual Hunt Little Heroes Program for Military Children

EL PASO, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Military Communities (HMC) is excited to announce the launch of its third annual "Hunt Little Heroes" program to recognize dependent children of military service members who are making a difference within their communities. In honor of Month of the Military Child, nationally recognized each April, Hunt Little Heroes will be highlighting military children ages 4 -15 years old that are making a positive impact within their communities or beyond.

"Throughout the country there are thousands of military children who showcase the outstanding leadership traits of their parents who serve," said Brian Stann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hunt Military Communities. "The Hunt Little Heroes program provides us a unique opportunity to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of military children who are giving back to their communities in meaningful and creative ways."

What is the program?

We are asking children of military families to share their "Hero Story" of what they think it takes to be a hero and how they have been a positive influence in their community. Submissions can be via a 300-word essay or a video. The Hunt Little Heroes program is open to all children of military families, not only those living within HMC housing communities. Winners will be selected and recognized in their community with a special "coining" ceremony as well as a monetary prize of $1000 to the first place "Little Hero," $500 to second place, and $250 to the third place winner. Each winner will be able to make a charitable donation equal to the amount of their monetary prize to an organization of their choice. All applicants will receive a special hero cape, mask and a letter of appreciation for sharing their hero story.

Submissions are open March 15 through April 15, 2022. Additional guidelines and details for submission can be found at https://huntlittleheroes.org .

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

