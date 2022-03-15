Intercorp Financial Services Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting

LIMA, Peru, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced that, in accordance with the Company's Bylaws, its Virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on March 31, 2022, with the first call at 09:30 a.m. Peru Standard Time. If the first call does not achieve a quorum, as set forth under IFS's Bylaws, a second call will take place on April 7, 2022 at the same time and also conducted virtually. The following agenda will be discussed during the meeting:

2021 Results Presentation. Approval of the Annual Report for the fiscal year 2021. Approval of the Audited Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2021. Results of IFS's participation in the S&P Global 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and the Company's progress in matters of sustainability (ESG). Approval of Net Profit Allocation and Dividend Distribution for the fiscal year 2021. Approval of Dividend Policy for the fiscal year 2022. Delegation of powers to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for approval of the designation of External Auditors and determination of their compensation, for IFS and its subsidiaries for the fiscal year 2022, or another longer period that does not exceed that of the year 2026. Approval of power of attorney to formalize decisions approved at the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Shareholders may attend the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting virtually or by proxy. Proxies must be registered with the Company, by sending an email to IFS's Investor Relations Office (ir@intercorp.com.pe) at least 48 hours in advance of the scheduled time for the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Accordingly, it is hereby evidenced that all information regarding the agenda to be discussed at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, as well as a valid proxy for shareholders' representation and related guidelines, are available on IFS's website (www.ifs.com.pe).

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

For more information, please visit www.ifs.com.pe, or contact us:





Mr. Ernesto Ferrero, Investor Relations Officer Mr. Jorge Orihuela, Investor Relations eferrerom@intercorp.com.pe jorihuelao@intercorp.com.pe Tel: (511) 219-2000 Tel: (511) 219-2000



Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

Torre Interbank, Carlos Villaran 140

Lima 13, Peru



View original content:

SOURCE Intercorp Financial Services Inc.