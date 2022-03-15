iTrustCapital Opens New Headquarters Office in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital , named the best software platform in America for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through individual retirement accounts (IRAs),* has announced the location of its new headquarters office on Von Karman Ave., in Irvine, California. The announcement comes two months after the firm secured $125 million in a Series A growth equity investment from NYC-based Left Lane Capital – which is being used to expand products and services, scale client service and development teams, explore strategic acquisitions, and launch additional marketing channels.

"We're growing rapidly and plan to expand our technology and product development teams by 150 employees this year," said iTrustCapital CEO Todd Southwick. "This new, high-tech and high-security office offers wide-open spaces that will allow for significant collaboration among team members."

The newly leased space, approximately 25,000 square feet, is located in a revitalized, vibrant corporate section of Central Irvine. It can accommodate up to 400 employees and is three times larger than iTrustCapital's former headquarters.

"Our leadership team is adamant about securing the best opportunities for this firm's success, and this was the next step in our evolution," said Southwick. "We're proud to now be headquartered in Irvine amidst other thriving businesses and passionate community members."

iTrustCapital, in connection with its partners and vendors, has attracted more than $2 billion in assets and over 32,000 client-funded accounts since inception. The company grew from $2 billion to nearly $5 billion in total transaction volume within the last nine months alone and has received more than 1,950 Trust Pilot reviews , boasting an "Excellent" 4.5-star average rating. iTrustCapital has consistently garnered excellent ratings and offers some of the lowest fees among its competitors while focusing on efficiencies made possible through scalable technology.

iTrustCapital , named best Crypto IRA software platform* in America, allows clients to transact in cryptocurrencies with the tax advantages** of their IRA. iTrustCapital's revolutionary Fintech software platform eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to access various digital assets through their retirement accounts – at costs lower than other IRA companies. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, iTrustCapital was founded in 2018 by Todd Southwick and Blake Skadron. iTrustCapital's software platform is available to all qualified US-based investors (excluding NY and HI) and currently provides access to 27 cryptocurrencies, as well as physical gold and silver. iTrustCapital continues to review and add new assets frequently to meet demand.

*Internet Marketing Association, Impact21 - Awards include Innovator of the Year and Best Crypto Investment Platform.

**Some taxes and conditions may apply.

iTrustCapital, Inc. is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital, Inc. is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular cryptocurrency, precious metal, or investment strategy.

Cryptocurrencies are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Precious metals are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Cryptocurrency is not legal tender backed by the United States government, nor is it subject to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance or protections. The self-directed purchase and sale of cryptocurrency through a cryptocurrency IRA have not been endorsed by the IRS or any regulatory agency. Historical performance is no guarantee of future results.

Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. Investors assume the risk of all purchase and sale decisions. iTrustCapital, Inc. makes no guarantee or representation regarding investors' ability to profit from any transaction or the tax implications of any transaction. iTrustCapital, Inc. does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. Consult a qualified legal, investment, or tax professional.

