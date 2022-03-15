IvyWise Launches College-Level Academic Advising Service

Premier educational consultancy offers students additional resources to prepare for career and graduate school journeys

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating college after acceptance can be as daunting as the admissions process itself, and students can easily fall off track. IvyWise, the world's leading educational consultancy specializing in admissions, is launching Academic Advising services, to provide expert guidance to college students as they make decisions about majors, graduate programs, and career paths. IvyWise Academic Advisors will serve as an easily accessible and consistent resource throughout students' college journeys – supporting and guiding students to create their own college experiences.

The number and perceived weight of decisions to be made during college can overwhelm some students. Research has indicated students who lack clarity on academic interests and career paths may be less motivated to complete their degrees on time -- or at all. That wavering comes at a price: By one estimate, just one extra year of college can cost an additional $68,000.

"Fewer than two-thirds of students complete their undergraduate degrees within six years, a situation that can lead to additional costs and stress in the short term and lost income over time," said Dr. Kendra Millay, Academic Advising Team Lead at IvyWise. "An IvyWise Academic Advisor gets to know their student on a deep level to serve as a holistic resource and advocate. Our goal is to help students be more intentional about their interests and make strategic choices throughout their college journey, so they're positioned for a strong start in whichever career or graduate school path they choose."

The IvyWise Academic Advising team will work with students to offer comprehensive and personalized services to:

advise on majors/minors, review course selection, and set grade goals

help students identify extracurricular endeavors, study abroad programs, and research opportunities

discuss post-graduate plans, including graduate school and career options

provide support for resume building and writing and internship selection

when appropriate, provide guidance on prerequisites in relation to admission to graduate school programs and bring in the right IvyWise Graduate School Admissions Counselors for support in the graduate admissions process

If needed, bring in IvyWise tutors for academic and test-prep tutoring support and coaching on executive functioning and study skills, and

help students stay on track to meet whatever goals they set.

"Our services are intended to augment, not replace, resources available through your college or university," said Katie Burns, IvyWise Academic Advisor and College Admissions Counselor. "Think of us as an additional member of your team to help you navigate the journey of college to get the most out of your experience. We are here as another layer of your support system, an advocate for your best interest. We will help you define and build your story, offering much more facetime and flexibility to help ensure that your goals and experiences align."

While direct consulting services are available to IvyWise clients, robust resources are also available to all through the IvyWise website, blog, Just Admit It! podcast and social media channels.

About IvyWise:

IvyWise is the world's premier educational consultancy, offering comprehensive services including college admissions counseling, academic advising, K-12 school placement, early college prep, graduate school admissions counseling, academic tutoring, and test prep. IvyWise empowers students to live up to their highest possible potential, both academically and personally. For over 24 years, IvyWise has been dedicated to helping students apply and get into their best-fit schools, where they will be happy and successful. The IvyWise team has over 300 years of collective experience in admissions at schools like Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Stanford, MIT, and NYU, to name a few, as well as close to 100 years of experience in college guidance roles at top independent and private schools, nearly 80 years of experience in advising and graduate admissions, and has worked with thousands of students.

Media Contact: Megan Zuckerman, meganz@ivywise.com

