MedCore Partners Breaks Ground on ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights, Texas

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners, in conjunction with ClearSky Health, has broken ground on a 30-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital development in Harker Heights, Texas. ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Harker Heights is expected to treat 650 patients annually and create roughly 100 healthcare related jobs for the area. The hospital will treat individuals living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other medically complex conditions. "It is an honor to work with ClearSky Health to deliver such a critical service to this community," said Michael Graham, one of MedCore's founding partners. "ClearSky Health is a top-tier healthcare provider and an absolute expert in this area of medicine."

The planned 40,000-square-foot hospital will initially feature 30 private patient rooms and is designed to expand to a total of 40 private rooms. It will also include a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff, and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions. The Harker Heights hospital is the first of several planned ClearSky Health hospitals that are to be developed by MedCore.

"We are excited about the addition of ClearSky Health's medical rehabilitation hospital in Harker Heights," says David Mitchell, City Manager. "This project will provide more local access to needed healthcare options for our citizens and will also generate additional jobs in the city. We look forward to working with our partners in the development to include ClearSky Health and the project developer MedCore."

MedCore is excited to, once again, partner with Trinity Investors and Washington Federal Bank to provide funding for the project.

The project is expected to be completed late in 2022, with an opening scheduled for Spring 2023.

ClearSky Health is a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider that collaborates with healthcare facilities to improve, expand, or introduce rehabilitative services to communities served. Its management team has expertise in design, development, implementation, and operation of rehabilitative services. ClearSky Health currently owns and operates five rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

About MedCore Partners, LLC - Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 1,500 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

