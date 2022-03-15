Moore Kuehn Encourages VOLT, WLL, BRG, and ECOL Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc (NYSE American: VOLT)

Volt has agreed to merge with Vega. Under the proposed transaction, Volt shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash per share.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL)

Whiting has agreed to merge with Oasis. Under the proposed transaction, Whiting shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis per share and $6.25 in cash for per share. Upon completion of the merger, Whiting shareholders will own only 47% of the combined company.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG)

A proxy statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Blackstone's acquisition of Bluerock. Upon completion of the merger, Bluerock shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash per share.

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL)

A proxy statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Republic's acquisition of US Ecology. Upon completion of the merger, US Ecology shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether US Ecology's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC