NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Danamarie Belpulsi, M.D.

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment, effective immediately, of Danamarie Belpulsi, M.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

"Dr. Belpulsi brings to NeuroBo extensive expertise within a number of highly relevant areas including infectious diseases, cardiology and neurology, to name a few," stated Gil Price, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroBo. "Additionally, her deep experience in the area of clinical trial research and her strong relationships with key opinion leaders, will be important as we move programs through the clinic, going forward."

"I am delighted to join NeuroBo's Scientific Advisory Board," stated Dr. Belpulsi. "As the company continues to progress its lead compound, ANA-001 and others, I intend to leverage my knowledge and insights regarding clinical trial research, to make a meaningful impact on the company's strategy and future success."

Dr. Belpulsi is currently Medical Director at ICON plc, a global provider of consulting and outsourced development and commercialization services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. Before joining ICON plc., Dr. Belpulsi was the Director of Drug Safety Solution, a company specializing in Pharmacovigilance and Medical Monitoring of human clinical trials. Earlier, Dr. Belpulsi contributed to clinical research trials in the Department of Pathology & Cell Biology at Columbia University Medical Center College of Physicians and Surgeons. Additionally, she is published in multiple medical journals.

Throughout the years, Dr. Belpulsi has also acted as a scientific consultant to companies such as Verseau Therapeutics, Enkefalos Research, LLC and Juniper Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Catalent, Inc.), lending her expertise and support to those companies in the areas of immunology/oncology, neurology, pain management and vaccines, among others.

Dr. Belpulsi earned a Doctor of Medicine, Medical Sciences degree from the International American University College of Medicine and attended the King's College London, GKT School of Medical Education. She received a Post Baccalaureate in Pre-Clinical Medicine from New York University's College of Arts and Science and a Bachelor of Science degree from King's College, The College of Arts and Sciences.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NeuroBo's development expenses, the development of NeuroBo's product candidates and the therapeutic potential, timing and nature of clinical trials and potential regulatory approval of NeuroBo's clinical programs and pipeline. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words, such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "potential," "will," "could" and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors and risks. These factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: recent changes in NeuroBo's management; the failure to obtain all of the benefits or recognize all of the synergies anticipated from the ANA acquisition; the integration of ANA potentially diverting management resources from operational matters and other strategic opportunities; the effect of future milestone payments and royalties specified in the ANA acquisition agreement on the results of operations and financial position of NeuroBo; the occurrence of health epidemics or contagious diseases, such as COVID-19, and potential effects on NeuroBo's business, clinical trial sites, supply chain and manufacturing facilities; NeuroBo's ability to continue as a going concern; the timing of completion of NeuroBo's planned clinical trials, including with respect to ANA001 and Gemcabene; the timing of the availability of data from NeuroBo's clinical trials, including with respect to ANA001 and Gemcabene; NeuroBo's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates, including the potential alternative pathways for NB-01; NeuroBo's ability to successfully collaborate with existing collaborators or enter into new collaborations and to fulfill its obligations under any such collaboration agreements; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of NeuroBo's product candidates, including ANA001 and Gemcabene; the impact of government laws and regulations; NeuroBo's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and NeuroBo's need for additional financing to fulfill its stated goals. Please refer to NeuroBo's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as NeuroBo's subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent NeuroBo's views as of the date hereof. NeuroBo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while NeuroBo may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, NeuroBo specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroBo's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

