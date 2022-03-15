New Nasdaq-100 Index® Fund Institutional Share Class Launches

NQQQX Takes Center Stage in the Fight Against the Retirement Crisis in America

DENVER , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NQQQX, a new, low-cost Nasdaq-100 Index Fund share class, launched today. It seeks to address the needs of retirement plan participants and consultants by reducing the overall expenses of investing in a Nasdaq-100 fund through their 401(k) plans. Plan participants, especially younger ones, have long clamored for better access to the investment choices that they want. They are demanding access to companies that are at the forefront of innovation, and when these aren't offered in their 401(k) plan, they take their money elsewhere. NQQQX is now available for institutions and retirement plans seeking to pair low cost with an investment that aims to push technology boundaries into the future.

"America is facing a retirement savings crisis and younger investors are being driven away from retirement plans because of options that don't appeal to them." says Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton Capital Management. "We believe all plans should include a Nasdaq-100 Index alternative, and we are taking steps to address this crisis by launching the NQQQX."

The Nasdaq-100 Index gives investors access to a wide variety of sectors and focuses on the largest 100 non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange. For nearly four decades, the Nasdaq-100 Index has represented the world's foremost large-cap growth index. Over the last ten years (12/31/11 to 12/31/21), the cumulative return of the Nasdaq-100 Index reached over 700% compared S&P 500 Index of 362%, an annualized yearly outperformance of nearly 7%.

"Iconic brands like Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet appeal to investors who believe these and other component companies represent the future economy," said Dennis Clark, Managing Director, Shelton Capital Management. "As the landscape of retirement savings plans evolves, our Nasdaq-100 Index Fund has become a popular offering with 401(k) platforms and is very appealing to younger investors."

The Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Fund institutional share class (NQQQX) has an expense ratio of only 0.25% and is offered with a $10 million minimum at various platforms serving retirement plans and institutional investors.

"Demand for this product offering is substantial," says Theresa Conti, President of Sunwest Pensions. "If employers aren't focused on the next generation of participants, the next generation is focused on other employers."

The Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index Fund received an Overall Morningstar Rating™ of 5 stars among 1,116 Large Growth funds, based on risk-adjusted returns as of 12/31/2021. The Fund also received the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for Best Fund for the 10-year period in the Large Cap Growth Fund category.

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton Capital Management is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed seven transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton Capital manages over $4 billion of assets as of 12/31/21. For additional information, visit https://sheltoncap.com.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Fund information is not intended to represent future portfolio composition. Portfolio holdings are subject to change and should not be considered a recommendation to buy individual securities. The Fund invests in the largest non-financial companies that are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. They are currently concentrated in the technology sector which has been among the volatile sectors of the U.S. stock market. During a declining stock market, this fund would lose money. It would potentially lose more money than other large cap funds.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100® and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trade or service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. which with its affiliates are the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by the Fund. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the Fund.

Shelton Funds are distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit www.sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

© 2022 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. https://sheltoncap.com/morningstar/

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards: For more than three decades and in over 20 countries worldwide, the Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. Individual classifications of three-, five-, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are recognized. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Individual classifications of three-, five-, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are also recognized.

