Renee Magee Joins the LauraMac Team

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage capital markets technology provider, LauraMac , has hired Renee Magee as Vice President of Business Development, breaking her 15 year hiatus from the industry. In addition to developing sales plans for their multiple business channels, Magee will serve as primary point of contact for all sales inquiries.

Before leaving the industry in 2008, Magee served as Managing Director at Allonhill following their purchase of the Edison MDS platform created by The Winter Group, both for whom she previously worked.

"During the past 15 years, I created my own business which I sold in February 2022 to persue this LauraMac opportunity," said Magee. "I wasn't interested in reentering the industry until learning about LauraMac."

"We are excited to bring Renee and her many abilities to the LauraMac family," said Bob Fulton, CEO LauraMac. "Her broad experience makes her a natural fit and I'm very pleased that she has chosen to return."

LauraMac was formed in 2019 by a team of leaders with deep experience in both the secondary and capital markets and technology development. The LauraMac Platform is highlighted by its configurable workflow to script loan reviews, an advanced rules engine to automate tasks and findings, and a curative process to identify and resolve findings with counterparties. Beyond automation, the Platform provides a vibrant ecosystem where users interact with clients, vendors, and service providers in a secure, transparent, and efficient environment.

LauraMac continues to establish itself as an industry leader in mortgage technology. The power of the LauraMac Platform is in the versatility of its design.

About LauraMac

LauraMac provides an integrated platform for the mortgage industry with products for loan acquisition, third party due diligence, servicing boarding and document and data management. The LauraMac team is comprised of mortgage professionals who are passionate about innovating and executing for their client's success. The company has offices in Irvine, CA, Denver, CO, and Seattle, WA. More information can be found at www.LauraMac.com .

