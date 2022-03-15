Roadrunner Increases Driver Pay and Incentives

The company increases rates for the second time this year, including a significant team pay increase and owner operator bonus

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, announces a suite of driver incentives, including a rate increase for the second time in 2022, designed to recognize and reward the men and women who are responsible for delivering best-in-class service for the organization in this challenging logistics market. The new compensation and incentive structure are in effect as of March 14, 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce these new driver incentives. As Roadrunner wins, our team wins, and that is why our drivers deserve this," stated Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner. "Roadrunner is focused on increasing driver compensation, including pay increases in dozens of lanes as well as increased fuel pay and larger fuel discounts to help defray rising fuel costs, to help our current drivers feel how much they are appreciated."

Roadrunner's driver pay and incentive upgrades include:

Teams now earn a bonus of 20 cents per mile

Increased network minimum pay by 4 cents per mile

Increased deadhead rates by 25 cents per mile (plus fuel surcharge)

Increased fuel discount at preferred fuel partners by 10 cents per gallon

"We're increasing our rates in more than 60 percent of our lanes by an average of 12 cents per mile," added Scott Ware, Senior Vice President of Operations and Linehaul for Roadrunner. "We continue to increase pay in our lanes across the board. We recognize the value our drivers deliver every single day, which is why we've implemented this second increase of 2022. We are committed to making Roadrunner the company of choice for our drivers as well as our customers, and these proactive compensation changes are just one more way our drivers are seeing our commitment to being a driver-first, service-centric organization."

Roadrunner also offers $10,000 signing bonuses to solo owner-operators with their own equipment, an additional bonus for team owner-operators, and $5,000 referral bonuses for existing drivers who bring new drivers into the organization, each paid over six months.

"As an immigrant to America who escaped the Iron Curtain, I know there is no greater privilege than freedom and capitalism. Our drivers are the manifestation of this ideal. Their success is our success. Their stories are the American story. I am determined to earn the right to call Roadrunner the preferred destination for all men and women who want to build their trucking businesses alongside ours. We are investing heavily into our technology platform, driver infrastructure, and resources to assist our drivers in successfully running and building their logistics enterprises. I think of every driver for Roadrunner as a personal business partner of mine and look forward to continuing to grow with each and every one of them," added Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board.

Roadrunner's ongoing transformation also includes a brand update, with the company revealing a bold, new logo. The eye-catching, orange-and-black logo signifies Roadrunner's dedication to reinvention and pays homage to the swift bird that inspires its name. To learn more about the company's vast improvements, visit www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com.

About Roadrunner

Emerging as a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) provider, Roadrunner transformed its operations through new leadership, a new network, and new technologies to provide its customers with exceptional LTL service. Specializing in long-haul, metro-to-metro shipping, Roadrunner has more direct routes between its 32 service centers than its traditional hub and spoke peers, allowing for better service and great value. (PINK: RRTS)

