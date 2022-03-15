Salem Announces New Behavioral Therapy Program in Partnership with Bierman Autism Centers

INDIANAPOLIS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salem University is excited to announce the launch of its new Foundations of Behavior Therapy certificate program in partnership with Bierman Autism Centers. Bierman is known as a leader in applied behavior therapy, and Salem's program is the first of its kind for preparing paraprofessionals in the state of Indiana.

"One of Salem University's strategic goals is to expand our educational offerings beyond nursing into other areas of healthcare, wellness, and integrative health," said Dr. Karen Ferguson, Provost and VP of Enrollment at Salem University. "We are looking forward to serving students who are passionate about the care and development of children and preparing those students for entry into a field with such a positive impact."

For Bierman, this new joint venture will enable them to help meet the growing need for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

"ABA is a growing field and there are very few coursework options at the undergraduate level to help bring more people into it," said Christina Barosky, BCBA, Bierman's Chief Clinical Officer. "Our goal was to expose new people into the field who may not have heard about ABA before. We wanted to expand our reach and, at the same time, be able to provide others with the opportunity to gain a credential that could lead them to an exciting new career. This partnership with Salem will allow us to do just that."

Designed for those seeking a full-time career in behavior therapy, Salem's Foundations in Behavior Therapy program will provide students with an introduction to the concepts and principles of ABA therapy. Students will get on-the-job experience at Bierman Autism Centers in the Indianapolis area and are prepared to sit for the Behavior Analysis Certification board RBT® exam.

"Not only will we get the opportunity to merge what we do and love with Salem's curriculum," Barosky said, "but it will also allow us to offer advanced coursework options to current and future employees at no cost to them. I love that we can do our part in advancing the science of behavior analysis outside of our organization."

Dr. Ferguson agrees, noting the Bierman partnership fits perfectly into Salem's mission of preparing global citizens with marketable, professional skills.

"This is an excellent opportunity for a higher education institution to partner with students and an employer to provide solutions that benefit students, the employer, and the children and families in our community," Ferguson said.

Prospective students are encouraged to reach out to the school today at www.salemu.edu for details on how to enroll.

About Salem University

Salem University was founded in 1888 with the goal of providing comprehensive, affordable degree programs, and that is still the mission that drives them today. The university offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, as well as post-master's certificate programs, in a wide array of subject areas and specializations. Find out more by visiting www.salemu.edu.

About Bierman Autism Centers

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

