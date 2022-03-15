UNUM NAMED ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES® FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum (NYSE: UNM) has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies®.

Unum has been recognized for two consecutive years for its corporate social responsibility programs, robust ethics and compliance program, and a commitment to advancing business integrity. The company is one of only three honorees in the Insurance category. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"Receiving this honor is a testament to the commitment of our organization to do the right thing," said Rick McKenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unum. "Even in difficult times for our world and our people, operating with a culture of integrity is critical to fulfill our purpose of helping the working world thrive throughout life's moments."

Ethics & Performance

To achieve this high standard of ethics, Unum:

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Unum for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/.

About Unum Group

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

