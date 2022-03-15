Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

WESTERLY, R.I., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH), released the Corporation's inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which presents the actions the Corporation is taking, in a transparent manner, to fulfill its obligations as an employer of choice and a responsible corporate citizen. The ESG Report highlights the Corporation's efforts in the following areas: employee engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; corporate governance; data security and privacy; community involvement and investment; and environmental responsibility.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to be a good corporate citizen with an evolving, purposeful approach to all aspects of our operations," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In an era where people are reassured by fast access to actionable information, we are committed to sharing our intentions, practices, and results as we strive to be a valuable contributor to the betterment of our local communities. Our Corporation's ethical standards include an absolute resolve to tend to the well-being of the people, institutions, and places where we do business as we achieve responsible growth."

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.9 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.