Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo Debuts New Upscale Steakhouse - River Ranch Cattle Company Chophouse & Bar

LAKE WALES, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Resorts is pleased to announce the opening of River Ranch Cattle Company Chophouse & Bar, a brand new, "ranch chic" dining experience located at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo. River Ranch Cattle Company is a fine-dining steakhouse offering the freshest cuts of beef, along with Florida-grown local produce, southern-style entrees and an expansive wine and cocktail menu.

River Ranch Cattle Company proudly grills USDA certified Black Angus Beef from Aberdeen Angus Stockyard. With a focus on marbleization, this beef provides the rich flavors that steak lovers crave. The restaurant menu features a variety of hearty appetizers, soups and salads and entrees, plus sides. Appetizer offerings include Wild Boar Barbecue Ribs, Buffalo Short Rib Flatbread, Wild Florida Gator Buffalo Dip, Crispy Deviled Eggs and Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. Entrees include specialties such as Wild Boar Gnocchi, Buffalo Bone-In Braised Short Ribs, Half-Roasted Chicken and Seared Chilean Salmon. From the grill, guests can choose from Aged Ribeye Bone-In, Filet Mignon, T-Bone, or "Palomilla Style" Skirt Steak.

Guests can sip on classic and handcrafted cocktails, featuring moonshine, peanut butter whiskey and other top-shelf liquor offerings. The River Ranch Cattle Company signature cocktail is a Smoked Old Fashioned, delivered to the table in a smoking decanter from ignited cherry wood.

"We are excited for our guests to experience elevated dining at River Ranch," said Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip. "The Cattle Company combines our rich history with Florida cowboys with the level of luxury that our guests have come to expect at the Ranch."

River Ranch Cattle Company Chophouse & Bar is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday, starting at 5 p.m.

About Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo

River Ranch Resort & Rodeo is a Florida dude ranch located in Lake Wales and lies on 1,700 acres overlooking the scenic Kissimmee River. From "glamping" in luxurious teepees to a real-life rodeo happening every Saturday, guests can unplug and recharge in the remote Florida wilderness surrounded by nature, but with all the comforts of home. You won't have to leave the resort for anything! Horseback riding, archery lessons, catch-and-release fishing, mechanical bull riding, hayrides, a petting farm, airboat rides, skeet shooting, and more are available to guests. Plus, there's plenty of room for large groups, events and meetings to happen on property. To learn more, visit www.westgateresorts.com.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest hospitality and resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with eight Orlando resorts, and 24 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring nearly 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Miami, Orlando and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; Mesa, Arizona; and Tunica, Mississippi. Most Westgate Resorts locations feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit www.westgateresorts.com. To learn more about Westgate Resorts' new loyalty program, World of Westgate, visit www.westgateresorts.com/loyalty.

