McDonald's USA Surprises Fans with Unexpected Szechuan Sauce Drop

U Up? Then you're among the first to know this fan-favorite sauce will be avail exclusively on the McDonald's App for just a few days beginning March 31, while supplies last

About Szechuan Sauce

McDonald's iconic Szechuan Sauce has a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes to round out your dipping sauce experience.



It's only returned three other times in the past 24 years, and we're excited for fans to get another taste of the elusive favorite for just a few days beginning March 31, while supplies last. This time around, they can get Szechuan Sauce exclusively on the McDonald's App for free when selecting as a dipping sauce option for our delicious Chicken McNuggets – the perfect pairing – or they can also purchase up to five (5) sauces a la carte. Download the App here.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

