Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Named PERSOWN Senior Medical Advisor

The acclaimed virologist will work with leading scientists on the development of instant electrochemical diagnostics and life-saving technologies aimed at identifying and preventing infectious diseases across the globe.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PERSOWN, Inc. announced today that Dr. Robert Redfield, 18th Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has joined their team as Senior Medical Advisor. In this role, Dr. Redfield will work with PERSOWN leadership to advise global health foundations and health ministers in developing diagnostic testing strategies and real-time, integrated health data systems.

"A large portion of the world, nearly 80%, practices medicine without the use of diagnostics. The rapid electrochemical test platform that PERSOWN is developing, in tandem with an integrated data infrastructure powered by SAS artificial intelligence and analytics, is a potential game changer for global public health," expressed Dr. Redfield. "The beauty of PERSOWN's technology is that it's a multi-use platform for building many different assays, from saliva-based tests for sepsis and concussion to HIV and breast cancer, without the need for expensive, specialized machines and proprietary reagents."

PERSOWN's rapid diagnostic test data-- combined with powerful SAS artificial intelligence, visual analytics, and data management software-- helps PERSOWN visualize disease hot spots, monitor treatment efficacy and compliance in clinical trials, and empower global health leaders to make more informed decisions.

Dr. Redfield added, "Data is the basis for public health action, yet today we still base decisions on data that may be months or years old. One of our greatest needs is access to real-time, actionable health data that leads to impactful interventions."

Dr. Redfield has worked in clinical research and care of chronic viral infections and infectious diseases for more than 30 years. In the early days of the AIDS crisis, he was the first to show that HIV could be heterosexually transmitted, helping to dispel the stigma once associated with the disease. As a member of the President's Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS from 2005 to 2009, Dr. Redfield took a leadership role in the global fight against AIDS. He currently serves as the senior advisor for public health under Governor Hogan of Maryland, his home state.

"Dr. Redfield's expertise in infectious disease research and care, both domestically and abroad, will make an indelible mark on our mission to improve global health," said Eric Doherty, President of PERSOWN. "He has proven that achieving the impossible is possible when you are able to harness the resources and ingenuity of the public, philanthropic and private sectors."

About PERSOWN

At PERSOWN, we endeavor to maximize global health with high-tech, low-cost medical diagnostics and health information technologies. Our goal is to revolutionize point-of-care (POC) testing to ensure safe, fast, precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions that impact people throughout the world.

