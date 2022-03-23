ADVANCED BATTERY CONCEPTS' ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS FOR KILOWS, INC ULTRAFAST ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING LOCATIONS AGREEMENT ANNOUNCED TODAY

CLARE, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC and Kilows, Inc. announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding whereby ABC will initially supply up to 20,000 of its proprietary GreenSeal® storage batteries to Kilows for its ultrafast Electric Vehicle (EV) charging plugs at up to 5,000 planned locations.

Demand is growing rapidly for ultrafast EV charging facilities along interstate highways. Kilows, Inc. is strategically positioned to meet expectations by building an ultrafast EV charging network across the U.S. interstate system and key destinations using best in class energy storage.

Under this arrangement, ABC will manufacture the initial energy storage systems at their Michigan manufacturing location while working with Kilows' to potentially license the technology to produce batteries for its planned EV charging locations. This underscores the advantages of ABC's GreenSeal® platform and Kilows' commitment to facilitate fast charging / long distance EV travel in line with the U.S. government's commitment to expand the nations' EV charging network.

"ABC's GreenSeal® Technology Platform, delivers a proven performance-leading solution for immediate deployment with innovation in configuration, production simplicity and recyclability," said John Strisower, CEO of Kilows. "They are an ideal partner to help us deliver greener ultrafast EV charging while providing an excellent customer experience at a fraction of the cost of other battery solutions".

"We are delighted to partner with Kilows and value their commitment to deliver a superior customer experience in an environmentally responsible manner," Dr. Edward Shaffer, Founder and CEO of Advanced Battery Concepts.

About Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC

ABC has developed and continues to develop an innovative and leading battery technology platform, which it licenses to others and uses to manufacture its own products. Its GreenSeal® platform supports a range of battery chemistries, a broad range of applications and is supported by an extensive portfolio of patents and trade secrets, benefitting its licensees and other customers.

Importantly, this platform delivers class leading performance, the lowest levelized cost, greatly simplified manufacturing, and enhanced ease of recycling.

About Kilows, Inc.

Kilows is on a mission to accelerate EV adoption by building an ultrafast EV charging network. Our vision is to amplify the positive impact we have on the planet by using renewable energy and energy storage. We are committed to providing the most reliable, rapid-to-deploy, seamless, and time-saving EV charging experience in the market. Our patented ultrafast charging technology is built on our industry leading energy storage systems designed to maximize efficiency with minimal impact on the grid infrastructure. The Kilows team has decades of experience in energy generation, battery technology, energy storage and customer success to deliver on our vision.

