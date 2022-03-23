Capstone IT Grows Their Staffing Solutions and Reach within Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone IT, an IT staffing company and IT solutions company, has grown rapidly throughout Salt Lake City and the larger Midwest in 2021, resulting in steady production and exceptional service to existing customers and greater capabilities to serve people through the power of technology in 2022. The Capstone IT team has fortified connections and relationships with Utah business leaders and IT professionals, determining how best to help the local business and tech community thrive.

Since the beginning of the year, Capstone IT has helped companies throughout Salt Lake City and the Midwest find over 50 IT experts in temporary, temp-to-hire, and permanent positions. These technical experts have empowered Capstone IT's customers to deepen their expertise in DevSecOps, Kubernetes container deployment, and cloud migration services as they enhance their capabilities and achieve better results faster.

In addition to building up the capabilities of their solutions, Capstone IT has focused on growing its customer support team across their geographic regions. In July, Capstone IT hired a dedicated Sr. Account Manager in Salt Lake City to make faster inroads with local businesses leaders. Additionally, customers in Utah and across the United States now have access to the resources available from Capstone Labs, which explores real-world use cases of enterprise-scale applications and features.

"In 2021, our goal was to expand our capacity to deliver the right talent and solutions to our customers at the right time," said Jim Richards, President of Capstone IT. "Through the work of our people, we have demonstrated some successes and have taken action to sustain this value throughout 2022. With our local SLC experts, our core values, and our key differentiators – namely our Servant Partnership™, quality pledge, and heartfelt employee experience – we expect to help our customers, our consultants, and even our local communities achieve bigger things."

View original content:

SOURCE Capstone IT